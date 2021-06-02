As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits and Activities with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021, entertainers & volunteers were allowed following the appropriate social distancing with masks. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) We appreciate your patience through this time. Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants and visits resume, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. We want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit or have visited, and assist with Activities during these past weeks. We look forward to seeing you.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 were held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats with Dietary” was held serving “Ice Cream Cones & Ice Cream Bars” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Susan Eversole (staff) for her assistance in Activities on Monday.
“Garden Art” (featuring freshly blooming flowers in a colorful array) was hosted with “Outdoor Porch” for the residents/tenants to reminisce and enjoy during the afternoon on Tuesday with Theresa.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service and to volunteers Laura and Jr. Steines for leading the prayer of the Rosary prior to Service and for assisting with the residents and tenants during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Pastor Dennis Miller for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) and Laurie Anderson (volunteer) for assisting Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson with Theresa (staff) for hosting “Bingo games” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Clare Gill District [Representative from Rep. Ashley Hinson (First District)] for arriving to presented to Brandy Dierks (Administrator at MVCC and SVAL) with a new USA Flag (that had once flown freely over the Iowa State Capital) in a “Memorial Day Program” during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to the American Legion Color Guards (Stan Daniels, Jimmy Kilburg, Maurice “Maurie” Anderson, and Dan Melton) for their presence during this “Memorial Day” presentation in the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for her assistance in Activities during Wednesday. Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for promoting and nurturing of this Memorial Day Program Event Activity during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Memorial Day Greetings and many Thank Yous to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Let us remember those who have courageously gave their lives. Join us as we remember and honor our heroes. Let us use the day to count our blessings and stand proud. Honoring our nation’s heroes on Memorial Day. May God Bless America.)
Thanks to staff: Brandy Dierks (Administrator), Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrator Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Chef Chad Myers, and all staff who assisted Activities on Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to Laurie Anderson (volunteer) for her assistance in Activities.
“Reminiscing” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday with Theresa (staff).
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse Manager at the Villa), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services, staff); Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Emma Whitmore (CNAs, staff); Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats
“Happy Birthday” to staff Shirley B. and Garrett D. celebrating this past week! Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Centerpieces (20) for the tables for Memorial Day and/or 4th of July made by the EPIC Middle School Youth Group at St. Joseph’s, Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Donatus, & St. Catherine Catholic Churches; and to Julie Schmidt of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (Bellevue, Iowa). Anonymous for their donation of books. Rose Thorne for her donation of a variety of paperbacks (103+). Bea Hansen for her donation of hangers. Kim Moore for her assistance in Activities. Our friends at the St. Joseph Catholic Church (Bellevue, Iowa) for their gift of over 43 Spring Cards for the residents and tenants. Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) for providing a special order for coffee from “Moore Local Coffee Shop” for all the staff, as an appreciation for “all they do”. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Residents and tenants will be doing “In-House” scheduled Activities using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines with mask wearing, and/or individualized and/or self-directed Activities as able until further notice.
* (All Activities/Events/Times are subject to change without notice.)
To check our schedule, call 563-872-5521,
or visit: www.MillValleyCareCenter.com
