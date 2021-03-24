As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
We have some exciting news as of 3/17/2021. We are happy to report that family/church visits with residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed. The number of visitors in the building will be limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats or scheduled visits using appropriate social distancing that are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are available for Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin). Catholic Church Services (with Pastor/Father Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) will resume being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
“Games” were available individually or with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “KMAQ Radio Bingo Games” held with the tenants or individualized visits with tenants (where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines are/were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” or using appropriate social distancing with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Outside Porch” with some of the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire or Dominoes” at the SVAL was available (using appropriate social distancing) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Our theme for some of the activities this month (March) is “March Forth and Do Something”. This was realized this week with Thanks and appreciation to Mrs. Brittini Decker’s 2nd Grade Class students (Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa). The students will be taking turns reading a story to a resident via a ZOOM session. This week a student read a story with pictures to a resident, Richard H., using an ipad during the afternoon on Tuesday! Thanks to Jeannette Hartung-Schroeder (Principal, Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa) for her assistance. Thank you for sharing your talents, remembering us, and for making a difference in our lives. Bless each and every one of you!
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father David Ambrosy (Assistant Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for assisting the residents (at MVCC) and hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the tenants (at SVAL) during the mid- morning on Wednesday. Thanks to Cassondra Waltert, Megan Meier, and Paige Miller (CNAs) and the Nursing staff for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad for preparing a “jug” of Irish Beer, Irish Corn Beef & Cabbage, and Irish Music during our St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Party with the tenants at noontime and with the residents during the afternoon on Wednesday. Following the St. Patrick’s Day Party, Irish Bingo games were held individually by visiting room-to-room with the residents and held (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to Kelly O’Donnell (staff/consultant – Occupational Therapy) for assisting Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games”, held with the tenants or with individualized visits with tenants (where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines were/are followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “A Rainbow Of Colors Word Find”, “Nutritious Foods Search and Solve”, “Perfect Pasta Crossword”, “Just An ‘ILL’ Usion Trivia”, “Quick As A Wink Trivia”, “A-mazing Olives Maze”; with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) served throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available (using appropriate social distancing and following CDC Guidelines) for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Emma Whitmore, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Bellevue Girl Scouts – Daisies for their (40) homemade crafted St. Valentine Day Cards and Decorations for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their boxes of cards and books. Mrs. Tracey Till’s 5th Grade Class (Bellevue Elementary School, Bellevue, Iowa) for their homemade St. Patrick’s Day Cards and Spring Cards for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donations of boxes filled with assorted books and items, etc. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Highlights
(Tentative)
Residents and tenants will be doing individualized and/or self-directed Activities,
as able until further notice.
* (All Activities/Events/Times are subject to change without notice.)
To check our schedule, call 563-872-5521,
or visit: www.MillValleyCareCenter.com
