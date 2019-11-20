Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for providing and hosting “National Cappuccino Day with Chef Chad” for/with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to the volunteers Joan Jess, Jane Ernst, and Linda Schleker with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the American Legion Auxiliary Ladies” during the afternoon on Saturday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Eugene “Gene” and Dianne Finzel for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the Sunporch) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
With great pride and honor, we salute our heroes of the past and present – the Veterans! Best wishes for Veteran’s Day & May God Bless!
Veteran’s Day Dinner was served to the residents and tenants on Monday.
A “Where in the World” education project featuring the country of Germany was presented on Monday. A German meal consisting of Pork Schnitzel, Sweet & Sour Cabbage, German Potato Salad, and German Chocolate Cake was served to the residents/tenants during the noontime. A talk on Germany was presented by Theresa (staff) to the residents/tenants during the afternoon. To further enhance the “Where in the World” travelogue to Germany experience, audience participation was encouraged during the talk, allowing questions and answers, and/or sharing/reminiscing about their German heritage.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing patriotic musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to the volunteers of the Bellevue American Legion Post #273 Revere Color Guard Larry Lampe, Jim Kilburg, Dick Zeimet, Mark Cloos, Rob Roben, Chuck Kueter, Maury Anderson, Roger Michels, and Dale Ernst and the American Legion Auxiliary Ladies Vivian Pitlo, Linda Strickler, Daphne Richie and Jean Kilburg for presenting their Veteran’s Program with singing and meeting with our own veterans Allen K., Raymond L., Louis B., Eldon W., James C., John “Ben” K., Richard H., Robert F. and Lloyd K. from Mill Valley Care Center and the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living during the morning on Tuesday. Thanks to the volunteers and Vivian Pitlo from the American Legion Auxiliary Ladies for their assistance during this event. In Honor of our Veterans, with Respect, Honor and Gratitude, we thank you and all the veterans, service men and women for their and your service in preserving our freedoms 24/7. May God Bless you & May Bless God America. Thanks to Benita D. (resident, volunteer) for presenting to the Color Guard and resident/tenant veterans a token of appreciation prepared by the residents at Mill Valley Care Center on Tuesday. Thank you for allowing Benita & us to “thank you” with a mere token of appreciation to you for your service. Thank you again, for allowing us this opportunity to “feel good” & to “feel tied” to this community. Thanks again, to volunteers Larry (Maryetta) Lampe and Vivian (John) Pitlo for their assistance during this event. Thanks to Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) and all involved staff for their assistance in Activities during this event on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers: Bea Hansen, Dula Tebbe, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Tuesday, where the residents/tenants made a “Thanksgiving Turkey” and a “Crystal Christmas Angel”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the residents/tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Judy Graham, Arlene Keil, Phyllis Reistroffer, Diane Dempewolf, and Karen Osar with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for providing a breakfast at the (SVAL) for the meeting of the Jackson County Round Table members during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class. Thanks to Dave Eischeid, and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl” on 11/7/2019.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteers Joe & Kelly O’Donnell and Ian O’Donnell for hosting “Ireland with The O’Donnells with their Irish Wolfhounds (McKellen and Mahoney)” Hosting and celebrating “Where in the World” travel to Ireland and sharing educational ancestral history with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to the O’Donnells for sharing their Irish Wolfhounds (McKellen and Mahoney) with the residents and tenants by spreading therapeutic “pet therapy” during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for providing Mini Irish Reuben Sandwiches with an Irish beverage for the residents and tenants during this Irish afternoon event on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Family of Leo Johnson for their donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Sandra Hayward for her donations of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Nov. 22, 25, 26, & 27 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Nov. 22 & 26 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Nov. 22 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
Nov. 22 – Stamping with Joyce Davids 2:00 pm.
Nov. 24 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
Nov. 24 (Sun.) – Music with Randy Rodgers 11:15 am.
Nov. 25– Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Nov. 25– Bingo with Marlene & Mark Cloos 1:30 pm.
Nov. 25 – Pennsylvania Dutch 2:00 pm.
Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Turkey Search Game 3:00 pm.
Nov. 25 – Music with Liz Barry 6:15 pm.
Nov. 26 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11 am.
Nov. 26 – Knitting & “The Good Old Days” 2 pm.
Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving Turkey Search Game 3 pm.
Nov. 27 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Nov. 27 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Nov. 27 – Thanksgiving Turkey Shoot Game 3:00 pm.
Nov. 28 – Happy Thanksgiving to One & All!
Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving Sing-Along with Gloria 5:30 pm.
(SVAL) & @ 6:15 pm. (MVCC)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.