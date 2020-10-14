As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Nicole Weis (staff) for assisting Activities with “Piano Music Box” during the Breakfast and Lunch time with the residents on Friday.
Thanks to Dietary for hosting the “Happy Hour” where homemade “Pizza slices” were served for/to the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Saturday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
“Treats with Chef Chad” were served “Sangria” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Firemen Appreciation” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Happy 58th Wedding Anniversary” to Richard (resident) & Karen Osar celebrating a meal together with cake, flowers, and gifts. Richard (inside the facility) and Karen (outside the facility) facing the window and hooked up with an “Alexia” pod inside & outside for smooth communication on Tuesday. Thanks to the staff Paige Miller and others making this event memorable.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
“What’s Cooking?” – “No-cook Rice Crispy Treats” were held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Card Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to the ladies at the Auditor’s Office for their assistance with the residents and tenants regarding the process of “Voting Absentee Ballots” during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
“Octoberfest” Dinner was served with the residents and tenants with German music playing during noontime on Wednesday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“National Senior Center Month” discussions were held with the residents during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Workers, volunteer) for hosting an “October Festive Arrangement put on Display” with assorted sizes of pumpkins, gourds, and four flowering flower (Mums) plants set upon the raised garden bench with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy and Kayla Griebel (staff, Universal Workers, volunteers) for hosting “Bingo Games” with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Piano Music Box” was held with the residents during breakfast and at noontime on Thursday.
“Happy Birthday” to Judith K (resident) and Family celebrating a meal together with birthday cookies, and gifts. Judith (inside the facility) and Family (outside the facility) facing the window and hooked up with an “Alexia” pod inside and outside for smooth communication during noontime on Thursday. Thanks to the staff and others assisting with this memorable event. Thanks to Judith and Family for sharing her birthday cookies with us.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “World Smile Month Contest”, “Searching for October Word Search”, “On Time” Word Search, “Opening Night At the Opera” Game, “The Best Desserts” Game, “Class Reunion” Game, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, and Deb Fultner (staff, volunteers) for assisting Activities this past week
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Susan Eversole, Paige Miller, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Pat Ries for her donations of items. Kenny Kilburg for his donation of items. Anonymous for their donation of assorted greeting cards. Pastor Shannon Witt (Pastor, Presbyterian Church; Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Holly Gemmell, Kim Moore, Margie Kosch, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
