...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected this morning, with a few gusts to around 50 mph possible. West to northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this morning and early this afternoon, but should increase once again by mid afternoon through this evening in the wake of a strong cold front. The brisk winds could lead to periods of reduced visibilities with any snowfall tonight. In addition, the winds combined with the sharply colder temperatures will result in very cold wind chills around zero to 15 below zero by daybreak Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&