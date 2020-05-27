As of last Wednesday, regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
National Skilled Nursing Care Week (May 10-16, 2020) (formerly called National Nursing Home Week) featured the theme “Sharing Our Wisdom”. This motivated us to complete a ribbon-adorned lighted “Wisdom Tree” display, where the attached leaves contained handwritten words/notes of “wisdom” from the residents/tenants.
Congratulations to the staff winners of this week’s Work Shift Drawing on Friday: Shirley Black (first shift), Ryan Helmle (second shift), and Jennifer Manders (third shift).
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting the “Happy Hour” on Friday, where non-alcoholic Margaritas and Strawberry Daiquiris were served with appetizers in celebration of Raymond L.’s 100th birthday. Thanks to the Therapy Ladies: Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with the “Happy Hour” with Joy, while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” during the afternoon on Saturday.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
“Gatorade/Popsicles/Beverages” were served to the residents and tenants during this past week.
Thanks to the Therapy Ladies: Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with “Hallway Bingo” and Joy during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks to staff volunteer Alecia Kueter for her assistance in Activities.
Thanks to the Therapy ladies: Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with “Hallway Velcro Dart Toss Game” and Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Other activities included: “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream drumsticks, sandwich/lemonade/cones/sundaes, and other “goodies” throughout the week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” during the evening on Thursday.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Emma Whitmore (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Diane Dempewolf, Susan Eversole, Kim Reeg, Paige Miller, Erin Mohr, and other Anonymous staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to volunteer/staff assisting with Activities and with “Connecting with the Families”: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Anonymous staff (with Ryan Erickson, RN) and Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director) these past weeks.
We welcome Orva W. as a new resident arriving this past week.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to staff: Ian O’D.
Happy Birthday Greetings to tenants, A.B. and J.K., who celebrated their birthdays this past week. Thanks to A.B. & Family for sharing birthday cake & ice cream with us! Thanks to JK & family for sharing pizza on Wednesday evening and birthday cake with ice cream with us on Thursday!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Staff: Amy Neblung-Roth, Theresa Schwager (with Ryan Erickson), April Minear, Jill Herrig, and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime), and/or Facebook, and for assisting Activities these past weeks. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
We also send out a note to our precious volunteers regarding National Volunteer Week (April 19-25, 2020). Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19, Wuhan China virus) outbreak pandemic, the Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later time. This notice has been posted on our Facebook page. This is a heartfelt note of appreciation and recognition for their/your positive, considerate, dedicated service to Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. So, until we are able to get together, please keep safe, healthy and May His Grace be with you.
