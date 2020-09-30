As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Piano Music Box” during the Breakfast and Lunch time with the residents on Friday.
Thanks to Dietary for hosting the “Happy Hour” where food treat “goodies” were served for/to the residents/tenants while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Happy Hour” held at the SVAL served “Jumbo Cranberry & Orange Muffins” to/with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Friday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
“Bingo Prizes” was held at the SVAL with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Saturday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities. This brought to a close those activities associated with “Assisted Living Week”, where “Caring is EssentiAL” was celebrated; giving a nod of appreciation to the essential caregivers in 2020.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker), Karen Parramore (Dietary staff), with Joy for assisting Activities during Assisted Living Week.
“Cinnamon Crumble Coffeecake” was held at the SVAL with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the morning on Sunday. Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
“Treats & Goodies” were served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
“Webcam: “Arctic Animals” were held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy & Kayla Griebel (staff, Universal Workers, volunteers) for hosting “Card Games” with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Tuesday at the SVAL.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Webcam: “Wildlife Videos” were held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Wildlife Life” discussions were held individually with the residents while they enjoyed food treat “goodies” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy & Kayla Griebel (staff, Universal Workers, volunteers) for hosting “Bingo Games” with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday at the SVAL.
“Piano Music Box” was held with the residents during breakfast and at noontime on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Mixed Up Crops Trivia”, “Fruits & Veggies Word Game”, “Harvest Maize Word Game”, “All Sewed Up Scrabble Game”, “This Year Was 1959”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to (staff/volunteer) Nicole Weis for assisting Activities with “Individualized Outside Porch” with the residents (using appropriate social distancing) during the mid-morning this past week.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff), Kristina Ernst (staff), and Brittany Knouse (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Susan Eversole, Paige Miller, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Ryan Erickson (RN), Jill Herrig (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Family of Dorothy Felderman for their generous donations of clothing, DVDs, and items. Sandy Vance for the donation of 3 flats of garden-fresh tomatoes for the staff. Pastor Shannon Witt (Pastor, Presbyterian Church; Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, Molly Ploessl, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to start sending out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
