As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad”, that was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
Residents, tenants, and staff received the first of two vaccinations on Saturday, January 16th. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was made available through Walgreens. The second vaccination is scheduled to be given on Saturday, February 6th . All went smoothly thanks to all of the Nursing staff present, April Minear (RN, Director Of Nursing), Emily Hingtgen (RN, MDS Coordinator & Assistant Director of Nursing), Season Kutsch (RN/BSN, Nurse Manager & Restorative Nurse), and Walgreen’s Nurses and Staff; and all staff involved during the mid-morning and afternoon on Saturday.
“Games” were available individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff) for hosting “Games” held with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
“Health and Fitness” focusing on “Nutrition” was held by visiting one-on-one with the residents during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Treats/Prizes” was held individually visiting room-to-room with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Piano Music Box” with the residents during the evening time on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Bowl” Me Over Mind Game”, “A-Mazing Radio Puzzle – Mind Game Exercise”, “A-Mazing Hot Tea Puzzle Exercise”, “Things From 1940s & Wordsearch & Reminisce”, “1940s Slang Mind Exercises – Fitness”, “Bowling Word Crossword Puzzle”, “Connecting with the Families”, and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Emma Whitmore, and Amber Olson for assisting Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
We send our “very best wishes” to Bernice B. as she returns home this past week.
Our Sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Sharen Fultner who passed away this past week. She will be greatly missed!
Thanks to staff/volunteers: April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services staff), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Sharen Kueter for donating assorted Greeting cards and walker bag for the residents/tenants. Helping Hands for the freshly baked “Peanut Butter M&Ms & Chocolate Chip Cookies”, made by Sharen Kueter and Janell Daugherty for the staff. Our friends at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for the hand-crafted “Happy New Year” Greeting Cards for the residents and tenants. Season Kutsch for the dozens of fresh doughnuts and eggs for the staff. Family of Rita Daugherty for the boxes of Assorted Cookies from Carousel Corner for the staff. Family of Rita Daugherty for their donation of items. Bellevue Middle School (Bellevue Community School) Student Council had a fundraiser and was going to have Cookies made from Carousel Corner (Bellevue, Iowa) for the staff. Ray & Doris Theisen for their donations of a variety of year 2021 calendars and items. Sandy Bowman for donating many handcrafted quilts for residents and tenants. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing items for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
