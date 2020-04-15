As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Individualized in room “Exercises” was held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in room “Manicures” was held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Individualized in room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week.
Individualized in room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday. Maundy Thursday Lutheran Service on the local cable channel was held.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and music during the evening on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer/staff assisting with Activities: Amy Neblung-Roth (Adm. Assistant), Kimberly Ernst (RN, DON), Mary Jo Konrardy (RCT/Villa), Madison Budde (RCT), Megan Meier (RCT), Ruth Cavanaugh (RCT) with Joy for hosting Individualized Bingo games with the residents during Wednesday afternoon, where the residents were placed near the doorway of their rooms (or in the hallway just outside the doorway of their rooms).
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and music during the evening on Thursday
Individualized Games of Choice were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Wilma C.! Thanks to Wilma & family for sharing his Birthday Cup-Cakes with us!
Residents, tenants, and families are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all the local Bellevue area children and adults for creating uplifting greeting cards and some children sending hand-drawn colored pictures for all of our residents and tenants this past week. Thanks to Anonymous and everyone for the encouraging/uplifting words and pictures for the residents and tenants that were received this past week. We are most grateful, appreciative and blessed to receive them.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Dina Theisen for donations of Word Search books and pencils for the residents and tenants.
Jill Ruggeberg for hand sewn “Fidget Sleeves” for the residents. Bellevue Community Area “Helping Hands” (Angela Weber-Burken) for the delivery of a variety of Pizzas for the staff (first & second shift) and (Paulette Wagner) for the word search booklets for the residents/tenants. Joan Mest for boxes of the following: Tea, Salted Carmel, Vanilla Chai, Lemon Ginger, & Cold Brew Tea; 2 packages of Neon Star Bursts; 5 packages of Jot Stickers; 20 Easter Cards for residents and/or tenants; 5 packages of Candies: Crunch, Milky Way, (2) Kit Kat, and Snickers; 3 packages of Hard Candies: Cinnamon, Butterscotch, Peppermint; and 2 packages of Girl Scout Cookies: Samosa & Tagalongs.
Thank you for all the uplifting pictures and kind words that make a difference in our lives. Anonymous for making some face masks (Personal Protective Equipment) for the Coronavirus COVID-19 Precautions. Staff: Amy Neblung-Roth, Theresa Schwager (with Ryan Erickson), and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime), and/or Facebook, and for assisting Activities these past weeks. To all involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
