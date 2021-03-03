As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad”, (Root beer Floats) that was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
“Games” were available individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to Tracy Weber (Business Technology Department, Bellevue High School) and the FBLA Chapter (Future Business Leaders of America) students did something for the residents and tenants at MVCC and SVAL. The FBLA Chapter did a “walk bye” and walked around the facility and waved to the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff) for hosting “Games” held with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” celebrating “National Margarita Day” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Katie Laban (social worker/volunteer) for delivering our homemade notes and “goodies” regarding “Random Acts Of Kindness Week” to the Bellevue Elementary 2nd & 5th Graders and to Bellevue High School, Mrs. Erica Theisen and her Spanish Class during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Tuesday.
A theme for some of the planned activities of this month was to give the residents/tenants an opportunity to appreciate the gem of “Using Your Senses”. The five senses include: sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch. Each week focused on one or two senses. This fourth week focused on the senses of Touch and Smell. Residents and tenants were visited (room to room) and introduced to a few pleasant fragrances and/or aromas to help remind them to appreciate their sense of smell and touch during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Treats/Prizes” was held individually visiting room-to-room with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the morning and noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for her assistance in Activities this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Snack Food Scrabble”, “Visiting Venice Puzzle”, “Venice Italy Puzzle”, “Music Picture Song”, “Venice Travelogue Valentine”, “Valentine’s Day Search & Solve”, “Songs of the Heart Puzzle”, “Connecting with the Families”, and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, and Emma Whitmore, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Emily Hingtgen (RN, MDS Coordinator & Assistant Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services staff), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
We send our “very best wishes” to Alverda B., Dale M., and Roberta S., as they returned to their homes this past week.
We welcome David W., John N., and Kelly McQ. as new residents arriving this past week.
We send “Happy Birthday” wishes to the following staff celebrating their birthdays this past week are as follows: Jennifer M., Colleen K., Mary Jo K., and Theresa S.! Happiness to all!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Karen Osar for her donation of assorted greeting cards. Season Kutsch (staff) for bringing in food treat “goodies” for staff. Laura McCool for her 5 hand-knitted shawls, neck scarf, and items. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Highlights
(Tentative)
Residents and tenants will be doing individualized and/or self-directed Activities,
as able until further notice.
* (All Activities/Events/Times are subject to change without notice.)
To check our schedule, call 563-872-5521,
or visit: www.MillValleyCareCenter.com
