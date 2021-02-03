As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You!
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad”, that was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
“Games” were available individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff) for hosting “Games” held with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
“Treats/Prizes” was held individually visiting room-to-room with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Pastrami Sandwich meal Word Search”, “Bulletin Board Trivia Mind Game”, “January Birthday Quiz”, “This Was The Year..1963 – Reminisce”, “Connecting with the Families”, and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) throughout the week.
“Health and Fitness” focusing on “Physical & Occupational Therapy with Speech Therapy”, with Guest Speakers: Allie Lemke (Speech Therapist), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapist), and Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapist) presenting simple introductions of what they do, and how the therapies work together to improve health and fitness. A “Sensory” related activity was demonstrated with a “Noodle Toss Game” with a small group of residents and tenants, featuring “one on one” (using appropriate distancing) interactions, involving friendly competition and social interactions among the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. The activity helped the participants have a “good time” while nurturing their “health and fitness” at the same time.
We welcome George H. as a new resident arriving this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Season Kutsch (staff) for her donations of Valentine Cookies, Valentine Cupcakes, and eggs for the staff. Nicole Weis (staff) for providing donuts for the staff. Bellevue Middle School (Bellevue Community School) Student Council had a fundraiser and was going to have Cookies made from Carousel Corner (Bellevue, Iowa) for the residents, tenants, and staff. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing items for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us.
To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
