Mill Valley News

Thanks to Pastor Paul Gammelin (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Lutheran Communion Service and for assisting the Lutheran residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Janis Kilburg for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
“Outside Porch” with discussions regarding “Make a Difference to Children Month” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Marilyn Ploessl for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks always to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for visiting “one on one” with the tenants and residents and assisting Activities during the mid-morning on Sunday and these past months. It is greatly appreciated!
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Sunday. Thanks to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for their assistance in Activities on Sunday evening.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene Cloos and Barb Budde for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. Thank you, ladies!
“Happy Hour with Creative Homemade Ice Cream – M & Ms” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. Thanks to volunteer Jill Nolting for allowing us to use her ice cream maker for this event.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
We welcomed on Tuesday our new Healthcare Professional students, who are working/studying to achieve their “Certificate of Completion” (75 hours) for the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class, that is being taught by Instructor Callie Sternhagen (RN, Diversacare, LLC.) at MVCC and SVAL.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Jr. Steines, Judy Moran, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers: Bea Hansen, Linda Ries, Janell Daugherty, Arlene Keil, Henery Russell, Dylan Russell, and Tanner Russell with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer) for hosting a Presbyterian Service with volunteers from the Presbyterian Church and with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Mary Ann T., tenant Lillian D., and staff Ruth C.! Thanks to Mary Ann T. and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us! Thanks to Lillian D. and Family for sharing her birthday cupcakes with us and staff!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Martha Henning and Virginia Valant for their donation of books for the residents and tenants. Judy Moran for her donated items. Mary Jo Konrardy for the cupcakes for the staff. Marian Vaughn for her homemade wheelchair and walker bags. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Aug. 2, 5, 6, 7 & 8 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Aug. 2 & 6 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Aug. 6 & 8 – Book Club with Janis 9:30 am.
Aug. 2 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 & noon
Aug. 2 – Music with Jim Lucy 2:00 pm.
Aug. 4 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am
Aug. 4 – Music with the Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
Aug. 5 – Resident Council 2:00 pm.
Aug. 6 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Aug. 6 – Knitting with Laura & Memories 2:00 pm.
Aug. 7 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10:00 am.
Aug. 7 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
August 8 – Music with Judy Ganzer 11:15 am.
August 8 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
