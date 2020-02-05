Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) with Joy during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
“Names and their Origin and Meanings” were discussed and held for/with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (via cable and at the Fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Randy Rodgers for providing musical guitar entertainment for/with the residents during the noontime on Sunday.
We send our sympathy to the family and friends of Glenn Hansen who passed away on Sunday. He will be greatly missed.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
A “Science Discovery” experiment was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
We send our sympathy to the family and friends of Ella Gonnsen who passed away on Monday. She will be greatly missed.
We welcome Robin R. as a new resident arriving on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Sharen F. for hosting and making available “Crocheting with Sharen” and sharing “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday
Activities were cancelled starting January 29th – February 3rd, 2020 (by order of the Director of Nursing, Doctor, and Administrator) due to the presence of the “flu illness” at the facility.
Residents and tenants were busy doing individual Activities this past week. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants with respect and kindness in keeping our “family” of residents and tenants comfortable during this time of recovery. We can’t wait until everyone is back to their own healthy routine. In the meantime, we would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, schools, and area churches who were planning to visit & assist with Activities this past week, and we look forward in seeing you all again shortly. So, until then and now, “May God Bless”.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to staff Nicole W.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) and Joyce Till for their assistance in Activities this past week. Virginia Valant for her donations of paperback books. Ruth Cavanaugh for her donation of a trivia booklet. Virginia Valant for her donations of paperback books. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
February 7, 10, 11, 12, & 13 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Feb. 7 & 11 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Feb. 7 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 and noon
Feb. 7 – Happy Hour with Chef Chad 2:00 pm.
Feb. 7 – Bingo with Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2:00 pm.
Feb. 9 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Feb. 10 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Feb. 10 – Bingo w/Marlene and Mark Cloos 1:30 pm.
Feb. 10 – Germany History & Culture with Gloria &
MHS Students 1:30 pm.
Feb. 11 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Feb. 11 – Music with Judy Ganzer 11:15 am. – noon
Feb. 11 – Random Acts of Kindness Projects &
Writing Valentines 2:00 pm.
Feb. 11 – Crocheting w/ Sharen & Reminiscing 2 pm.
Feb. 12 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Feb. 12 – Birthday Lunch with Chef Chad noon.
Feb. 12 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Feb. 13 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Feb. 13 – Valentine Music with Ray & Doris 11 am.
(SVAL) & @ 12:00 pm. (MVCC)
Feb. 13 – Manicures @ 2:30 pm.
