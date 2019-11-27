“Exercises” was available with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
“Thanksgiving Tree with Memories” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Eugene “Gene” and Dianne Finzel for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the Sunporch) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening-time on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Dianne Finzel and Alice Kilburg for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Homemade Bread” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. Thanks to volunteer Jill Nolting for allowing us to use her bread maker for this event. Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for assisting Activities during this event on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
“Breakfast with Chef Chad” (featuring Spinach quiche with a bacon, onion, and cherry tomato marmalade, Fresh Fruit and Fresh baked Pastries) was held with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Tuesday at the SVAL, where the tenants made a “Thanksgiving Turkey” and a “Crystal Christmas Angel”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Eunice Schladetzky, Gloria Medinger, Linda Ries, with Joyce Till, Sandra Kempter, and Janet Capesius for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Paul Gammelin (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer), and Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer) with Janell Daugherty (volunteer) for hosting a joint Church Service, where the Lutherans and the Presbyterians joined together with volunteers from the Lutheran Church and volunteers from the Presbyterian Church, and with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last week to staff Linda H., Amy N-R, and Katlin B.! Thanks to Amy N-R. for sharing her birthday Chocolate Chip bars with the staff!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Cindy Schlecht for her donation of assorted Christmas cards. Steve Nemmers for his assistance. Marie A. and Family for her donation of homemade Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies for staff! Virginia Valant for her donation of books. Sandra Hayward for her donations of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Nov. 19, December 2, 3, 4 & 5 – Exercise 9:00 am.
Nov. 29 & Dec. 3 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Nov. 29 – Music with Ray & Doris 10 am. and noom
Nov. 29 – National Family Week 2:00 pm.
Dec. 1 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
Dec. 1 – Music with the Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
Dec. 2 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Dec. 2 – Bingo w/ Karen Osar & Alice Kilburg 1:30 pm.
Dec. 2 – Resident Council Meeting 2:00 pm.
Dec. 2 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Dec. 3 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Dec. 3 – Knitting & “The Good Old Days” 2 pm.
Dec. 3 – Pie and Coffee with Sandra 2 pm.
Dec. 4 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Dec. 4 – K-9 Comfort Visit 1:00 pm.
Dec. 4 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Dec. 4 – Presbyterian Christmas 4:00 pm.
Dec. 5 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Dec. 5 – Gift Giving 2:00 pm.
Dec. 5 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
