Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“Gesture of Appreciation – Bellevue Library” was held with the residents assembling gift items for the Library during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to the volunteers: Laurie Anderson, Darlene Michel, Betty Sieverding, Helen Zeimet, Jo Ernst with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the American Legion Auxiliary Ladies” during the afternoon on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlyce Tebbe and Clara Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Kelby Mueller for providing guitar musical entertainment for the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Alice Kilburg for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Gesture of Appreciation – Bellevue Police Department” was held with the residents assembling gift items for the Bellevue Police Department during the afternoon on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to the volunteers from the Presbyterian Church (Bellevue, IA) for visiting “one on one” with the Presbyterian residents and tenants during the day of Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and Reminiscing (fond memories) with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Alice Kilburg, Dale Banowetz, and Judy Moran for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pet dog with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesdays.
Thanks to volunteers: Lucy Zeimet, Joy Hueneke, JoElla Roling, Rosie Williams, with Jennifer Murphy, Joyce Till and Benita D. for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday. Exercises was available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Peter Sprank who passed away on Wednesday. He will be greatly missed!
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Karen Dunne for hosting “Artwork with Dave and Karen” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave and Karen for sharing his talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing piano musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the evening time on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to tenant Beverly McN., resident Carol M., and staff Shaye J.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo was enjoyed by our “avid” bingo players who participated during this week (M-F).
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Marian Vaughn for presenting 2 lap robes, and 4 wheelchair bags for the veterans (residents/tenants) representing the American Legion Auxiliary. Julie Tebbe, Sister Theresa (Francian), and the 4th and 5th grade students from Marquette Catholic and the Sisters of St. Francis (Dubuque, Iowa) for making homemade “sunshine cards” for the residents and tenants.
Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities and events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
March 22, 25, 26, 27, & 28 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Mar. 22 & 26 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Mar. 22 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. noon
Mar. 22 – Gesture of Appreciation – BFD 2:00 pm
Mar. 23 – Bingo 2:00 pm.
Mar. 24 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
Mar. 24 – Music with Randy Rodgers 11:15 am.
Mar. 25 – Gesture of Appreciation – Bellevue EMS 2 pm.
Mar. 25 – Music with Liz @ 6:15 pm.
Mar.26 – Kenny’s Visits MVCC & SVAL 9:30 – 11 am.
Mar. 26 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
Mar. 26 – Music with Ray & Doris Theisen 6:15 pm.
Mar. 27 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Mar. 27 – Presbyterian Service 1:00 pm.
Mar. 27 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Mar. 28 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
