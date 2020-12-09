As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to the Dietary Department staff for hosting the “Happy Hour” for the residents/tenants, serving “Arnold Palmer Drink” (consisting of ½ tea and ½ lemonade) while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Saturday. Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff) for assisting Activities.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Piano Music Box” during the mid-morning with the residents on Saturday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games” held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Brittany Knouse (staff) for assisting Activities with the Christmas Decorations and with the tenants assembling the SVAL Christmas Tree on Monday.
Recognizing the National Hospice & Palliative Care Month was held with the residents and tenants on Monday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting the residents with assembling the Christmas decorations on Tuesday with Joy.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) for assisting Activities and hosting “Yahtzee” – “Card Games” held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Something Homemade – Christmas Card” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Tenant Council Meeting” was held individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” during the noontime with the residents on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) and Nicole Weis (staff) for assisting Activities with the Christmas Decorations and assembling the Christmas Tree with the residents on Wednesday.
“Nutcracker Bingo Game Treats/Prizes” was held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Thursday.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) for assisting Activities and hosting “Manicures” held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with the Christmas Decorations, assembling the Christmas Tree, and “adding the Christmas lights and finishing touches” with the residents on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, November Trivia”, “EZ Does It – Christmas Music”, Christmas Carols Crossword, “December EZ Does It Trivia”, “Remembering Gift Giving – Reminiscing”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities this past week.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff), Brittany Knouse (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of both Arlene Nolting and John Lubben who passed away this past week. They will be greatly missed.
“Happy Birthday” to Sharen F. (resident); Patricia D.; Madonna G.; and Diane D. (staff) celebrating this past week! Thanks to Sharen & Family for sharing her birthday cake with us this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing (D.O.N.) and the Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor); Nicole Weis (Environmental Services staff); Teresa Davis (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Rite Dose Pharmacy for their donations of assorted pizzas for the staff. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing Homemade Thanksgiving Cards for the residents and tenants. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing Christmas Greeting Cards for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donations of year 2021 Calendars and Christmas Greeting Cards. Bellevue Elementary School First Grade Students – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing Homemade Greeting Cards for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donation of assorted books and greeting cards. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Holly Feuling, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
