Thanks to Alisa Smith (Jackson County Auditor) and volunteers from the Jackson County Auditor’s Office for sending a team out to MVCC and SVAL for the residents and tenants to vote absentee ballot regarding the recent Bellevue School election during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant) for assisting Activities during the day on Friday. Amy, your assistance on Friday was appreciated!
“National Crayon Day” was held with the residents and tenants unlocking some of their art talents during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Clara Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Sunday.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Dianne Finzel and Alice Kilburg for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
We welcome Donald K. as a new resident arriving on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants and the residents at MVCC during the evening time on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant) for assisting Activities during the day on Tuesday. Amy, your assistance on Tuesday was appreciated!
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and Reminiscing (fond memories) with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Lizzy is “in training” to become a the “Therapy Dog” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Laura & Jr. Steines, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Alice Kilburg, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father Dennis for giving the Catholic residents and tenants the “anointing of the sick” after the Catholic Service with Laura Steines (volunteer) assisting Father Dennis during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pet dog with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female dog named Ally with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday. (Ally is the “Therapy Dog” from Carson’s Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie. Thanks to Jason for assisting Activities during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers: Charlotte Cyze, Janis Kilburg, Molly Ploessl, Lois Kramer, and Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Karen Dunne for hosting “Artwork with Dave and Karen” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave and Karen for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
We welcome Joretta S. as a new resident arriving on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Eldon W.! Thanks to Eldon & family for sharing his birthday cake with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo was enjoyed by our “avid” bingo players who participated during this week (M-F).
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Rita D. & family for the assorted box of chocolates for the staff. Ann Tuegel for bringing in “goodies” for the staff. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
April 12, 15, 16, 17, & 18 – Exercises 9:00 am.
April 12 & 16 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
April 12 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 a.m. and noon
April 12 – “Photo Fun” with coffee cake 2:00 pm.
April 13 – Bingo with the Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2 pm.
April 14 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
April 14 – Music with Kelby at MVCC 12:15 pm.
April 14 – Music with Janet Lieb 6:15 pm.
April 15 – Music with Scott 12:15 pm.
April 15 – Wishful Destinations Travels 2:00 pm.
April 16 – Kenny’s Visits at MVCC & SVAL 9:30 am.
April 16 – Crafts with Bea at the Villa 1:30 pm.
April 16 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
April 16 – Music with Nancy Hooton 9:30 – 11:00 am.
April 17 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
April 17 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
April 18 – Artwork with Dave and Karen 9:30 am.
April 18 – Maundy Service, Lutheran, Presb. at 2 pm.
April 18 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
