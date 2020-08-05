As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting the “Happy Hour”, serving “Popsicles” while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” during the evening on Friday and during the noontime on Saturday.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing the “Treat with Chef Chad”, serving Iced Tea and Popsicles, while visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Trivia” with food treat goodie was held while visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Color Your World – In the Sea” using individualized (room to room) was held during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Individualized Bingo Prizes” at the SVAL was held (room to room) for the tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Individualized Bingo Prizes” was held (room to room) with the residents during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff), Nicole Weis (staff), and Susan Eversole (staff) for assisting Activities with “Individualized Outside Porch” using appropriate social distancing during the afternoons throughout this past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) and Nicole Weis (staff) for assisting Activities with “Individualized Outside Porch” using appropriate social distancing while enjoying ice cream and cool goodies during the afternoon on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Trivia”, “National Chocolate Milk Day”, “Color Your World Bingo (In the Sea) – Individualized Bingo Prizes”, Adult Coloring “Color Your World with Kindness”, “Hot Dog Trivia”, “International Day of Friendship”, “National Cheesecake Day”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Kristina Ernst (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff), Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Diane Dempewolf, Susan Eversole, Amy Waller, Alison Meier, Paige Miller, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Ryan Erickson (RN), Jill Herrig (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
We welcome Patricia D. as a new resident arriving on Thursday.
We send “our very best wishes” to Marion D., Milton O., & Marilyn M. as they return home this past week.
Our Sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Cletus Clasen who “passed away” during this past week. He will be greatly missed!
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Carol C.!
Thanks to Carol & Family for providing birthday cake for residents, tenants, and staff during this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Miranda Mausser (staff) for hand-making many assorted masks extenders for the staff to use. Nicole Weis (staff) for crocheting assorted mask extenders for the staff to use.
Anonymous volunteers who were kind enough to start sending out cards to our residents / tenants, and thereby became instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Virginia Valant for her donation of assorted books. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
