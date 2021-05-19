As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021, entertainers & volunteers were allowed following the appropriate social distancing with masks. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) We hope to receive some new guidance this week, hopefully reducing some of the restrictions. We appreciate your patience through this time. Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants and visits resume, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. We want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities during these past weeks. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats, or scheduled visits are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 were held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Chef Chad” was held with the residents and tenants using appropriate social distancing and/or by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, Brittany Knouse, and Anonymous.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
“Happy Mother’s Day” to all Mothers today and those who are forever in our hearts! “A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.” – Author, Unknown.
National Skilled Nursing Care Week (previously called National Nursing Home Week) (May 9 – 15, 2021) starts on Mother’s Day. This year’s theme/motto “Together Through the Seasons” will honor the skilled nursing care facilities and staff providing an incredible, steadfast commitment to quality, compassionate care, and safety of their residents. With each new season comes new beginnings, new strategies, and new information. Together we will get through this and begin to heal.
Thanks to all the residents, tenants, families, and staff celebrating our Annual Mother’s Day Celebration, with food treat “goodies” and our Mother’s Day Meal served on Sunday. Thanks to Dietary, Nursing, Housekeeping, Maintenance, Activities, and all for their assistance during this event. Thanks to Susan Eversole (staff, Housekeeping) for her assistance in Activities. Mother’s Day fresh flower bouquets with balloons were placed at the SVAL and MVCC. Corsages were given to all the women (at MVCC & SVAL) and Boutonnieres for the men and for the Couples (at MVCC & SVAL) with one partner being a resident or tenant with “Happy Mother’s Day” cards that were hand-made by/from the Bellevue Elementary Students.
Thanks to Scott Kaczinski for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the mid-morning on Monday.
“Garden Art” featuring a “Platter of Salads” (in a colorful arrangement), cookies, with beverages served for/to the residents/tenants, collectively during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade trees.
“Bingo” was available with the tenants at the SVAL with Theresa Schwager (staff) during the midmorning on Monday.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Monday.
“Card Games – Dominoes” was held for/with the tenants (either individually or collectively with one tenant seated per table at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Theresa Schwager (staff).
Thanks to Ken Till of the Coronado Car Club (from Maquoketa, Iowa) with the following drivers: Lonnie Herman with a 1987 White Corvette, LaVonne Williams with a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Convertible, Curt and Chy Gruver with a 1992 Ford Mustang 5.0 Convertible, Dwaine Feller with a 1967 Coronet 500 Dodge, Hal Machael with a 1955 Dodge Pickup, Ken Till with a 1970 Ford Torino, Jason Manning with a 1972 Chevelle Chevy, Terry Bronson with a 1969 GTO Pontiac, Jason Gilbert with a 1979 Thunderbird Ford, and Dennis L. Kilburg with a 1976 Torino Ford Special Edition arriving at the front parking lot to help us celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. A “Spring Dessert” was served. Thanks to staff: Theresa Schwager, April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Amy Neblung-Roth, Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Chef Chad Myers, and all involved staff who assisted Activities during this event on Tuesday afternoon. Bless each and every one of you, always with happiness, good health & safe travels!
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the residents and tenants during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father Dennis Miller for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities. Thanks to Megan Meier (CNA), Emma Whitmore (CNA), and the Nursing staff for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for preparing a Staff Appreciation Meal with a “Summertime” Dessert at noontime for the staff on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Wednesday.
Thanks to Mrs. Brittini Decker, Mrs. Stroud, and Mr. Wulferkuhl and their 2nd Grade Classes (52 students) (Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa) for reading stories to the residents/tenants outside their opened windows and sharing lots of smiles during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to the First & Second Grade students from the Bellevue Elementary for their Thank You Greeting Cards (celebrating “Together Through the Seasons”) for the residents, tenants, and staff. A “Summer Dessert” was served. Thanks to Jeannette Hartung-Schroeder (Principal, Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa) for her assistance and kindness. Bless each and every one of you, always with happiness, good health & safe travels!
Thanks to staff: Theresa Schwager, April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Amy Neblung-Roth, Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Chef Chad Myers, and all staff who assisted Activities on Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to Laurie Anderson (volunteer) for her assistance in Activities.
“Visiting with the Tenants” was held during the midmorning on Thursday with Theresa Schwager (staff).
“National Nurses Appreciation Day” was held with the residents, tenants and staff designing and delivering Thank You notes as a “token of appreciation” to our nurses and staff on Thursday with staff Theresa and Joy.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the morning and noontime on Thursday.
A “Remembrance Tree” and a “Thanksgiving Tree” were assembled by the residents to help us celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week and a “Fall Dessert” (freshly Apple Crumb Coffee Cake) was served during the afternoon on Thursday. Many Thanks and Compliments to the Chef, Chef Chad Myers!
“Bingo Games” were held with the residents with Theresa Schwager (staff) during the afternoon on Thursday; this activity was followed by “Outside Porch”.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse Manager at the Villa and Restorative Nurse), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services, staff); Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Emma Whitmore (CNAs, staff); Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), and for assisting Activities during these past week.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, and/or Kayla Griebel, and/or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Pat Ries of “Helping Hands” for their donations of handsewn 160 items; and assorted new cards. Family of Alvin K. for supplying assorted cookies for the staff. Nicole Weis and Jennifer Weis for supplying bird seed and filling up bird feeders with birdseed for residents/tenants. Kim Moore for her assistance in Activities. Our friends at the St. Joseph Catholic Church (Bellevue, Iowa) for their gift of over 43 Spring Cards for the residents and tenants. Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) for providing a special order for coffee from “Moore Local Coffee Shop” for all the staff, as an appreciation for “all they do”. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
