“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks to Jim Lucy for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents during the noon time on Friday.
“Open House” was held for the public, families, residents, tenants, and staff to view our new Therapy Room filled with therapy equipment and to meet the Therapists of Occupational Therapy – Kelly O’Donnell and of Physical Therapist – Missy Wilson. Speech Therapist – Ally Lemke. Winners of the prize drawings were Beverly Sullivan (Westinghouse 32” TV LED HDTV), Jeanne Kolker (Kodak Pix Pro digital camera) and Marcia Abbott (Oral B tooth brush). Thanks to Chef Chad & Dietary staff for providing the mini cheesecake, chocolate chip bread pudding, meringues with berries, brownies, Oreo cupcakes, salted nut roll bars, and pumpkin bars during the afternoon of this event on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteers Jess and Joe for providing musical piano entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants at SVAL and residents at MVCC during the evening time on Friday.
On Sept. 8-14, we are celebrating National Assisted Living Week featuring the theme “A Spark of Creativity” throughout this week.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the NW Lounge) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday. Thank you, ladies!
“Creative Fall Leaves – Creatures” was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
“Creative Sharing of Talents” was held with the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Van Outing – RTA Flower Tour” with the tenants at SVAL occurred during the afternoon on Monday. Thanks always to volunteer Gene Bryson (van driver) for his assistance during this event.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants at SVAL and residents at MVCC during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Creative Breakfast with Chef Chad” was held with the tenants at SVAL during the morning on Tuesday. Thanks to Chef Chad, James Harkness (Administrator), Amy Waller (RN, DON), Kim Ernst (RN, DON, Nurse Manager), and Shaye Coin (Universal Worker), with Joy.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for hosting “Book Club” at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lois Kramer, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, Dula Tebbe, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Tuesday, where the residents/tenants made a “Fall Leaf Display”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the residents/tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Creative Homemade Ice Cream – Mint Chocolate” was held with the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks to volunteer Jill Nolting for allowing us to use her ice cream maker for this event.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Judy Moran, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, , Dale Banowetz, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Rosie Williams, Gloria Sagers, Mary Thielen, Janell Daugherty, and Karen Osar with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” for/with the residents/tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Creative Fall Leaves – Creatures – Artwork” was available with the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Wednesday.
We welcome Leo J., Phyllis J., and Bernard K. as new residents arriving on Wednesday.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Van Outing – RTA Flower Tour” with the tenants were available at SVAL during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks always to volunteer Gene Bryson (van driver) for his assistance during this event.
“Creative Pudding Dessert” was held with the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to Chef Chad (Culinary Manager) and Dietary staff for their assistance during this event.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident Betty G. and Allen K., and tenant Marilyn M., and staff Mary Jean S.! Thanks to Betty G. and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us! Thanks to Allen K. and Family for sharing his birthday cookies with us! Thanks to Marilyn M. and Family for sharing her birthday with us!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Kayla Greibel (staff, volunteer) for bringing in her puppy Border Collie “Oakley” to meet and greet the residents and tenants on (9/10/2019). Yaklin Family for their donation of Sweet Corn. Rosalie Ploessl for her donations of assorted puzzles. Anonymous for their donations of items and assorted magazines. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Sept. 20, 23, 24, 25, & 26 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Sept. 20 & 24 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Sept. 20 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 & noon
Sept. 13 – Fall Leaves- Scavenger Hunt 2:00 pm.
Sept. 13 – Christian Circle (SVAL) 2:15 pm.
Sept. 22 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Sept. 23 – Bingo with Marlene & Mark 1:30 pm.
Sept. 23 – Fall Leaves – walk/outside 2:00 pm.
Sept. 23 – Music with Liz 6:15 pm.
Sept. 24 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Sept. 24 – Knitting with Laura & Reminiscing 2:00 pm.
Sept. 25 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Sept. 25 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Sept. 26 – Creative Fall Leaves - Artwork 4:00 pm.
Sept. 26 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.