Exercises were held with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Janis Kiburg, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
We welcomed the 30+ students from St. Joe’s Catholic Pre-school and Kindergarten with Mrs. Jessica Medinger (Preschool Teacher) and Mrs. Jill Nolting (Para-Professional Preschool Teacher), and Mrs. Tricia Kilburg (Kindergarten Teacher) for their visit, singing, reading stories, and “creating watercolor greeting cards” for the residents/tenants and spending “one on one” time with the residents/tenants of MVCC/SVAL during the mid-morning on Friday. The students did a wonderful display of engaging themselves with the residents and tenants; leaving behind a lot of smiles, soft laughter and “sunshine”. We hope that their Summer vacations are great and safe ones and look forward to their future visits in the Fall.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks to Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor) and Erma Naeve (Dietary staff) joining Activities for hosting & providing homemade fresh assorted pizzas for the residents and tenants to enjoy while celebrating “National Skilled Nursing Home Week” with the “Live Soul Fully” theme during the afternoon on Friday.
“Marble Cake” was served for the residents and tenants during the noontime meal in celebrating the last day of “National Skilled Nursing Home Week” on Saturday. Thanks to Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor) and the Dietary staff for assisting with the “Live Soul Fully” theme with Activities for the residents and tenants to enjoy and celebrate “National Skilled Nursing Home Week” during this entire week of (May 12-18).
Thanks to the volunteer Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games” during the afternoon on Saturday and highlighting the 144th Preakness Stakes with snacks.
The 144th Preakness Stakes Race was enjoyed by the residents and tenants during the early evening on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to Scott Kaczinski for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents and tenants at MVCC and SVAL during the mid-morning on Monday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene & Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“National Salad Month” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
We send our “very best” wishes to Clifton B. as he is returning home on Monday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Lizzy is a “Therapy Dog in training” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, Meg Baugh, Mina Theisen, and Lois Kramer for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” at SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday, where the tenants made a “Flower Bouquet Centerpiece”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the residents/tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday; followed by some “Food Tasting” for their enjoyment.
Thanks to Nancy Hooton for providing accordion music entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Tuesday.
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Maynard Meier who passed away on Tuesday. He will be greatly missed!
We welcome Mary T. as a new resident arriving on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Judy Moran, Marilyn & Kilburg, Laura Steines, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for sharing her pet dog and birds (Pet Therapy) with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Patti Eggers, Carol Hager, Judy Graham and Vivienne Quijano, Jennifer Murphy, with Joyce Till and Benita D. for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to tenants AB, JK, and staff Ian O’D., and Jaedyn P.! Thanks to AB & Family for sharing birthday cake with us! Thanks to JK & Family for sharing birthday cookies with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: MaryJo Konrardy for her donated wireless TV headphones. Brandi Veach for her donated items. Marcus Anderson for his donations of gloves, assorted packaged seeds, assorted flower/vegetable pots/containers, and soil/dirt for the “Above Ground Garden” for the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. Anne Felderman for her donation of assorted sizes of clothes. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.\
Upcoming Events:
May 31, June 3, 4, 5, & 6 – Exercises 9:00 am.
May 31 & June 4 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
May 31 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
June 1 (Sat.) – Bingo – Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2 pm.
June 2 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at 9:00 am.
June 2 – Music with Mennonite Choir Visit 6:15 pm.
June 3 – Resident Council Mtg. 1:15 pm.
June 3 – “We Remember When” (Don Wentworth (Jackson County Historical Society) 2:00 pm.
June 3 – Music with Ray & Doris Theisen 6:15 pm.
June 4 – Kenny’s Visits at MVCC, SVAL 9:30 – 11 am.
June 4 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
June 5 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
June 5 – K-9 Comfort Visit 1:00 pm.
June 5 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
June 6 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
