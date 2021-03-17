As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad”, that was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
“Employee Appreciation Day” was held with the staff receiving some “goodies” as a token of appreciation for their service focusing on our residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
“Games” were available individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Connecting with Families” for/with the residents during the mid-morning on Saturday.
Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “KMAQ Radio Games” held with the tenants or individualized visits with tenants (where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines are/were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Outside Porch” with some of the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” or Dominoes” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Our theme for some of the activities this month (March) is “March Forth and Do Something”. This was realized this week by spending time individually with the residents and tenants making homemade notes and cards, providing some simple supplies for the Bellevue School Students, and having the care package delivered during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Outside Porch” with some of the residents during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Treats/Prizes” was held individually by visiting room-to-room with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games”, held with the tenants or with individualized visits with tenants (where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Registered Dietitian Day” was celebrated with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Connecting with Families” for/with the residents during the evening time on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Famous March Birthdays”, “Searching for March Word Find”, “Steve McQueen Word Search”, “The Lion Word Find”, with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, and Emma Whitmore, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
We send our “very best wishes” to both Marcelline E. and Darlene M. as they returned home this past week.
We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of both David Weber and Milton Obermann who passed away this past week. They both will be greatly missed!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Mrs. Tracy Till’s 5th Grade Class (Bellevue Elementary School, Bellevue, Iowa) for their homemade St. Patrick’s Day Cards for the residents and tenants. Virginia Valant for the boxes of assorted books for the residents/tenants. Karen Osar for the assorted cards for the residents/tenants. Anonymous for their donations of 2 large packaging storage boxes filled with assorted books, etc. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Highlights
(Tentative)
Residents and tenants will be doing individualized and/or self-directed Activities,
as able until further notice.
* (All Activities/Events/Times are subject to change without notice.)
To check our schedule, call 563-872-5521,
or visit: www.MillValleyCareCenter.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.