Members of a new management team at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue were introduced to the community last week at a public reception.
Administrator Brandy Dierks, RN, LHNA, along with Director of Nursing Danielle Guidebeck and Jill Huling, Dietary Supervisor, greeted members of the community and served lunch to those who attended.
New Mill Valley and Sunrise Villa administrator Brandy Dierks, who is originally from Springbrook, succeeded Jim Harkness in the lead position just weeks ago. She currently lives in Bellevue with her fiancé Jared Feller. The couple has four children.
Dierks has been a registered nurse since 2004, with most of her experience in long term care and assisted living.
“I have been in this role for about one month now and have very much enjoyed it, as well as getting to know the residents and families,” she said. “I feel like being from the community will help establish a sense of trust and reassurance that Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa is a priority for me and my career.”
Danielle Guidebeck is the new Director of Nursing at Mill Valley. She currently lives in Camanche with her husband and son. She has been a nurse since 2004, and has worked primarily in long term care, holding various positions such as CNA, staff nurse, MDS Coordinator, nurse supervisor and director of nursing. She also has experience with inpatient rehab, outpatient surgery, home care and assisted living.
“I am truly excited to be returning to the director of nursing role and I am looking forward to getting to know all of the residents, families and staff,” said Guidebeck.
Jill Huling is the new Dietary Supervisor at Mill Valley Care Center. She grew up in Spragueville, working at her family’s restaurant learning the ins and out of food service from her parents starting at a young age. She attended Preston Community Schools and had the opportunity to continue to work in the family business after high school, Managing the Goose Lake C Store and Millennium Ballroom.
In 2004, Huling gave birth to twin boys, taking some time off from work to be a stay at home mom. In 2016, she opened and managed Some Budde’s Bar and Grill in Preston and then continued to serve the community as Head Cook at Andrew Community Schools before she joined Mill Valley.
“Food is my passion and putting a smile on faces with my ‘creations’ is my ultimate goal,” said Huling. “I am super excited to be part of this amazing team and look forward to serving our loved ones.”
As well as welcoming a new management team in 2021, Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa marked 47 years of serving families in the Bellevue community.
The 68-bed facility serves a wide area, with many residents from the Bellevue, Preston and St. Donatus areas living here.
While Mill Valley officially opened its doors on November of 1974, it all actually started back in 1969 when a group of local leaders formed an investment group to create the care facility.
Delbert Jackson, was a member of the Mill Valley Board for over four decades, was among those who helped establish it.
A tax assessor during the 1960s, Jackson said he saw a real need in the community as the Bellevue Hospital was about to close and the nearest nursing home was in Dubuque. The last resort for many was a bed in the county home.
“I was out at the county home to have a gentleman sign a homestead tax credit document and saw the conditions. There were several beds to a single room, few windows and little light – I just didn’t like what I saw, so I became interested in the Mill Valley project.”
Along with Jackson on the Mill Valley Board at the time were George Donavon, Superintendent of Schools; Leo Rubel, Springbrook Insurance; Del Pooler of Bellevue State Bank and Willie Felderman.
Through grants and fundraising efforts, the group raised approximately $275,000 to begin building Mill Valley. Initial plans were to build a three-story structure on Riverview just north of Subway, but federal regulations mandated that it be a one-story facility.
The facility instead was constructed at 1201 Park Street at a cost of over $400,000. The funding was facilitated through the Riverview Development Corporation, consisting of 87 members and headed up by president Tom Bates.
In 1974, officers and board members in the corporation included Greg Welsh as Secretary; Del Jackson, Treasurer; Tom Daugherty and Dr. R.D Dempewolf.
When Mill Valley opened in 1974, it had 50 beds, which increased to 68 in the years following. The general contractor for the project was Witt and Junkette Construction Company of Des Moines.
Several nurses who worked at the Bellevue Hospital, which closed the same year, took up employment at Mill Valley, including Averle Bevan. The last eight patients from the Bellevue Hospital were moved to the new care facility when the hospital closed.
A public open house which was well-attended was held at Mill Valley on Sunday, Nov. 10, 1974.
“Mill Valley Care Center’s tradition has always been enriching lives through kind, compassionate care,” said Dierks. Our new management team is experts in their field. The strong processes they have in place and with their knowledge they are able to mentor our staff and will serve our residents and the Bellevue community well allowing us to continue that tradition moving forward.”
