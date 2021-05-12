In honor of National Nursing Home Week, May 9-15, a group of Marquette High School students is working on another video honoring veterans who are residents at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
This past March the students conducted interviews of World War II veterans James Kloos and Ray Lawson.
This month they are making videos of Vietnam veteran John Newsom; and Korean War veteran Richard Dagitz.
The veteran project is part of Marquette’s Computers II class where students learn about different types of multi-media. Some of the topics the class covers are photos and photo editing, desktop publications such as brochures and programs, video taking and movie creation, in addition to audio editing for putting together podcasts or radio commercials.
Following is a brief background about each veteran.
Richard G. Dagitz
Richard (Dick) Dagitz enlisted in the US Navy on August 19, 1951.
He went through Basic Training in Great Lakes, Illinois and was a bugler in the Drum and Bugle Corps. While he was with the Drum and Bugle Corps they played at half time of a Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Upon completion of Basic Training, he attended Fire Control School.
Richard was then assigned to the heavy cruiser USS Albany CA-123 home ported in Norfolk, Va. While stationed on the USS Albany it was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea. While on the deployment they visited Spain, France, Italy, Greece. and Turkey. They also traversed the Straits of Dardanelles and went into the Black Sea.
Richard was discharged from the Navy on October 30, 1954.
Upon discharge, he returned to Bellevue, Iowa. On January 28, 1957 Richard married Greta Kinmonth and they moved to Connecticut. They had a daughter, Terri in 1958 and a son David in 1960.
Richard worked 35 years in structural steel fabrication as a foreman. Followed by 10 years as an Inspector new structural steel fabrication.
Upon retirement in 2020, Richard and Greta Dagitz moved back to Bellevue where they still reside.
John M. Newsom
John Newsom Served in the United States Army from August 7th 1961 until August 6th 1964, earning the rank of an E4.
He was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment “Spearhead", Company C, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion (an element of the 11th Air Assault Division).
John was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia. He worked as a clerk typist.
After his honorable discharge, he came home and began farming and driving truck. Through his years of driving, John always said he's been to every state in the Continental United States and although he's been to many places, he hasn’t got to “see" many.
