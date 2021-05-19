Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue was recently cited by state and federal authorities for medical errors that could have contributed to the passing of one resident, as well as allegedly leaving several residents in pain and others at risk of medication interactions.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals recently fined Mill Valley $8,500, which is being held in suspension until the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services decide whether to collect a federal civil money penalty for the violations, according to Stefanie Bond, DIA communications director.
New Mill Valley Administrator Brandy Dierks assumed her leadership role two weeks ago. She said she does not know to what extent leadership at the nursing home was aware of the conditions at Mill Valley prior to the investigation.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority, and we take any (alleged) violation very seriously,” she said in a statement. “As a nursing facility, we are required to self-report any incidents to CMS and DIA that lead to major injuries, hospitalizations or death and have worked with DIA, our staff and residents to address all inspection findings.”
