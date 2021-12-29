TW Excavating of Bellevue has been busy working on a bank stabilization project in Mill Creek at Felderman Park in recent weeks.
The project includes removing the large chunks of concrete that were placed on the banks decades ago as filler to help hold up the bank of the creek. According to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials, using concrete for bank stabilization is no longer allowed or recommended as water often washes out around the larges pieces of cement. The concrete chunks can also be somewhat dangerous for fisherman as they are hard to walk on and slippery when wet.
As a result, the city contracted with TW Excavating to remove the old concrete. The company also re-shaped the creek bank, added new rip-rap, stone and seeding, as well as a streamside angler access stepping stone stairs.
“All of this will improve the bank stability and provide a safer environment and access for trout fishing,” said Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “The area has become more and more popular for fisherman since the DNR started to stock the creek with trout.”
While trout stock occurs elsewhere in the area in terms of streams and creeks, Felderman Park is the only city park in the state that has direct access for DNR trout stocking and fishing.
This Felderman Park stabilization project is being paid for by the Iowa DNR Resource Enhancement and Protection Fund grant of which the city was awarded $39,500, which paid for the entire project. DNR Natural Resource Biologist, Dan Kirby assisted the city with the grant application and submission.
