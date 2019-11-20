Since the Career and Technical Education Redesign Bill was signed into Iowa law in 2016, some educators throughout Eastern Iowa have come to appreciate the beauty of a comprehensive approach to CTE — Career Technical Education.
Studies have shown that high school students who receive hands-on CTE training are far more likely to graduate than those who do not, according to Neil Gray, superintendent of the North-east Community School District.
He also said studies have shown that CTE students tend to stay closer to their hometowns.
“In the end, I think we have come to the realization that it’s just better for the kids,” Gray said while attending a CTE collaboration and planning meeting for superintendents and principals Oct. 24 in Clinton.
Superintendents seeks a centralized facility
Once the CTE programming is aligned for the region, it would take place primarily at the three campuses that comprise Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC). However, because of concerns about travel times, the ultimate goal is the construction of a regional CTE center that could accommodate the needs of everyone in Jackson and Clinton counties.
“However, there is much work to be done to develop shared curriculum's be-tween the Clinton County school districts and to provide a common foundation for students in grades 7-10, so that all juniors and seniors are prepared for the rigor of a regional center,” according to documentation that was handed out during the Oct. 24 meeting.
The idea of not having a centralized facility is not appealing to some schools pondering the possibility of transporting high-schoolers to the community colleges for up to half of their instructional time during their junior and senior years.
Seven high schools in Clinton and Jackson counties now are working with EICC: Clinton, Central DeWitt, Northeast, Bellevue, Camanche, Easton Valley and Maquoketa.
Because of where they are positioned in the region, EICC would be a long haul for Bellevue students. Bellevue is located 20 miles southeast of Dubuque.
“Bellevue is at the northern tip of the region,” said Jeff Recker, principal of Bellevue Middle School and High School. “That’s an hour drive to the EICC campuses in Scott and Muscatine counties.”
Although they are not as far from EICC as Bellevue, other schools in the region also face some dispiriting travel times. That’s why the schools are expressing unanimous support for the construction of a regional center.
“The regional center is only one component of what’s expected,” said Gary DeLacy, superintendent of the Clinton Community School District, who added that the burden for financing such a project falls to EICC.
In February, Eastern Iowa Community College Vice Chancellor and Clinton Community College President Karen Vickers said a bond referendum potentially could take place in September 2020.
At that same meeting, the superintendents agreed to pursue a neutral location in Clinton County that would reduce travel times.
‘A huge emphasis on career-pathway guidance’
The 2016 legislation came in response to the prevailing belief that traditional schooling had no answer for significant workforce shortages for skilled trades, such as welding, and other specialized professions that seem to be worsening by the minute.
“The whole idea is to get high-quality CTE programming to any student in the state,” said DeLacy, who also was presiding over the Oct. 24 meeting. “Most schools offer some CTE programming, but we don't offer everything and, therefore, students aren't exposed to possible interest or shortage areas.”
Meanwhile, employers looking for employees in the skilled trades say they can’t afford to take anyone off the street. The onus has fallen to community colleges to start training people for these skilled trades. The community colleges in turn are hoping high schools can get the ball rolling by introducing students to the many possibilities.
“There is just a huge emphasis to do a better job with career-pathway guid-ance,” DeLacy said. “It obviously ties into having better correlation with the community colleges and being able to get kids actually moving on to those career paths while still in high school.”
The legislation ordered high schools to align their CTE curriculum and to develop a collaborative “regional center” approach that strives to meet the demands of the labor market while giving all students access to strong CTE programming.
The goal is to identify potential career pathways for high school students and to equip them with college-level degrees, diplomas or certificates in those indus-tries before they leave high school. Students theoretically would have the option of entering the work force — presumably earning a respectable wage in a high-demand profession — or continuing their education.
“We currently do not have anything in ag,” the Clinton superintendent said. “Now, do I think I have students that are interested in ag? Absolutely. So, the bottom line is that they’re being denied that opportunity right now.”
Programs in demand
Since February, top educators at high schools throughout the area have agreed on a “wish list” of courses they view to be priorities throughout the region. They also have hashed out a shared calendar to work from — not an easy task when there’s seven schools involved.
The list of prioritized courses — organized into a hierarchy of “career clusters” — includes:
• Advanced manufacturing: welding, computer numerical control (CNC), and engineering technology (electrical and robotics)
• Architecture/construction
• Health Services: nursing, EMT-career regional meeting; and medical assistant
• Auto/diesel
• Agriculture
• Computer science: coding, networking and programming
• Human services: education and culinary arts
• Transportation, distribution and logistics
Local school districts are being asked to gauge the level of interest in each of the above programs.
Educators are looking at a “Career Academy” model that provides students with a clear progression from preparatory high school CTE courses to college-level CTE courses. The goal is to give students a pathway that provides options along the way, depending on the level of instruction students may want to pursue and when they may want to enter the workforce.
