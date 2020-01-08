Officers used the oldest trick in the book in arresting Garry Evilsizer for the knifepoint robbery in Miles earlier this year: Preston police chief Scott Heiar asked Evilsizer about “the knife that was in the backseat.”
“I did not know there was a knife in the car, but wanted to see what his response was going to be,” wrote Heiar in the criminal complaint accusing Evilsier of second-degree robbery.
Evilsizer replied that “he must have forgot about it,” according to the complaint.
Heiar asked Evilsizer to show him the knife, and Evilsizer unwrapped paper towels containing a knife that appeared to match that used in the robbery.
In searching Evilsizer’s car and apartment, however, police did not find the cash Evilsizer allegedly took from Jesse’s Automotive/Mini-Mart Jan. 4. “Several leads are being followed up on to determine where Garry spent the cash,” wrote Heiar.
When officers pulled Evilsizer over in his red Kia Jan. 5, he had appeared nervous and handed officers his bank statement and past due rent papers.
Evilsizer is 70 years old.
