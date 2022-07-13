According to an article published in the former Sabula Gazette on March 23, 1954, the town of Miles was named after Forrest M. Miles, the youngest son of Justin and Harriet Miles, who was born in Wayne County Ohio on April 14, 1840.
He was 15 years old when his parents established a home in Jackson County, Iowa in 1855.
During the Civil War, Forrest Miles served two years and 8 months in the Union Army. On January 23, 1866, he married Miss Henriette Graham of Sterling, Iowa. The couple had two sons, Harry and Stanley.
In March, 1867, Forrest Miles acquired title through his father, Justin Miles, to a farm including land upon which the town of Miles is now located.
Late in 1870 the railroad was built through the Miles area. When the blanks came to the station agent, it was found that the new station was called Miles, as the Miles brothers owned land through which the railroad had its right-of-way. In 1871, the Miles post office was established with Edwin S. Hatheway as postmaster.
After some delay caused by the railroad company, a plat of the town of Miles was laid out and dated October 10, 1872. Thus, the community of Miles was officially on the map.
