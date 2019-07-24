Miles Class of 1969

The 50th class reunion of the 1969 Miles High School graduating class was held July 6 at Rastrelli’s. Fourteen members attended along with former teachers Duane Ernst and Ellen Blake Ernst. There were 37 graduates in 1969 and 8 are deceased. Pictured here in front from left to right are Don Bales, Craig Hatteberg, Duane Ernst and Ellen Blake Ernst (former teachers), Pat Kedley and Mike Cassaday. In back from left to right are Rebecca Kroeger, Mary Jo Walker Rabe, Paulette Carter, Diane Struve Lawrence, Barb Mohr Conner, Barb Taplin Hopson, Debbie Bruhn Hedden, Sara Cook Hankemeier, Michael Hammond and Tom Keel.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:46:19 AM
- Sunset: 08:29:44 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Generally sunny. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.