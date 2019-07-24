Miles Class of 1969

The 50th class reunion of the 1969 Miles High School graduating class was held July 6 at Rastrelli’s.  Fourteen members attended along with former teachers Duane Ernst and Ellen Blake Ernst.  There were 37 graduates in 1969 and 8 are deceased. Pictured here in front from left to right are Don Bales, Craig Hatteberg, Duane Ernst and Ellen Blake Ernst (former teachers), Pat Kedley and Mike Cassaday. In back from left to right are Rebecca Kroeger, Mary Jo Walker Rabe, Paulette Carter, Diane Struve Lawrence, Barb Mohr Conner, Barb Taplin Hopson, Debbie Bruhn Hedden, Sara Cook Hankemeier, Michael Hammond and Tom Keel.             