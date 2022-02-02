The road to the 2022 midterm elections begins Feb. 7 with county Republican and Democratic party caucuses.
Representatives from both political parties drew attention to changes in this year’s caucus locations.
Precinct caucus are the grassroot, entry-level way for citizens to become active in their respective political parties.
Republican Party caucuses
Jackson County Republicans will caucus beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. March 7. Check-in and registration will start at 5:30 p.m.
Voter registration forms will be available for attendees to register or update their voter information.
New 2022 precinct locations are as follows:
• Bellevue High School cafeteria, 1601 State St., Bellevue: Bellevue, Tete des Morts, Prairie Springs, Richland, Jackson and Washington townships; cities of Bellevue, St. Donatus, LaMotte and Springbrook
• Maquoketa High School cafeteria, 600 Washington St., Maquoketa: Monmouth, South Fork and Maquoketa townships; the cities of Baldwin, Monmouth, and Maquoketa (Wards 1-5)
• Andrew Community School, 13 S. Marion St., Andrew: Brandon, Butler, Otter Creek, Farmers Creek and Perry townships; part of the city of Zwingle (in Jackson County), and Andrew
• Easton Valley High School, 321 W. School St., Preston: Fairfield, Van Buren, Iowa and Union townships; cities of Spragueville, Preston, Miles and Sabula
For more information about precinct locations, contact the Jackson County Auditor’s office (563) 652-3144.
The precinct caucuses will perform the following functions:
Elect two Republican residents per precinct to serve on the Jackson County Central Committee.
Elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Jackson County Republican Convention to be held Saturday, March 12
Propose and vote on platform planks to send to the Republican County Convention.
Democratic Party Caucus
Meanwhile in Maquoketa, members of the Jackson County Democratic Part will caucus beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
All precincts will meet at Maquoketa Middle School, located at 200 E. Locust St.
The purpose of this year’s caucus is to:
• Discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform
• Elect delegates and alternates to the Jackson County Democratic Convention
• Elect precinct committee persons to the Jackson County Central Committee.
All Iowa Democrats are encouraged to attend.
Individuals are asked to call Donna Duvall at (563) 357-2964 if they have questions or require more information.
