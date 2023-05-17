The Bellevue Lady Comet soccer team dropped a meet to the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks last Friday on the road, with the final score in the double overtime affair coming out 3-2.
Scoring Summary:
Mid-Prairie (28th, 40th, 98th minutes)
Bellevue - Kalesia DeShaw (28th minute)
Bellevue -Adessa Leibfried (34th minute)
Goalkeeper:
Bellevue - Olivia Carter (80 minutes - 16 saves 3 goals allowed)
