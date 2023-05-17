The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks soccer team defeated the Bellevue Comets 6-1 last Friday in a game at Wellman, Iowa
Scoring Summary:
Mid-Prairie (11th, 28th, 31st, and 48th minutes)
Bellevue - Spencer Abbott (54th minute) assisted by Aden Schmidt
Mid-Prairie (62nd and 63rd minutes)
Goalkeepers:
Bellevue - Brody Recker (40 minutes - 1 save - 3 goals allowed)
Bellevue - Gavin Schroeder (23 minutes - 4 saves - 3 goals allowed)
Bellevue - Gavin Roling (17 minutes - 0 saves - 0 goals allowed)
Mid-Prairie (2 saves)
