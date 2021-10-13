Bellevue’s Donny Michels is a classic - and so is the car he recently bought. In fact the two are nearly the same age.
The old fella found himself a 1928 Model A Ford that was for sale on a farm between Delmar and DeWitt. It was among the first line of Model As sold to the public.
Michels used to also own a 1914 Model T, but sold it when it turned 100 years old in 2014.
“I always liked the Model T … in fact I had four of them in the garage before I went to the service back in 1953,” recalled Michels. “My dad asked me what I was going to do with them when I left. I said I was going to keep them and he said to sell the gosh darn things – so that’s what I did … I got $40 for one of them.”
Michels said he also likes the Model A cause it’s less complicated to work on. “I just like to tinker around with the old cars,” he noted.
Michels, a retired business entrepreneur who built the original Car Wash in 1969 and created the Richman’s Café in 1980, said he will start by cleaning up the old vehicle and then fine-tuning the engine.
“It runs pretty good already, but I plan to make it even better,” said Michels. “It was already restored once, and everything still works on the old girl.”
The 1928 Ford Model A
According to the Ford Motor Company, the Model T put the world on wheels, but the competition began to surpass it, so Henry Ford came up with the Model A.
The new Model A Ford was a completely different car that did not carry-over any parts from the Model T. It was lower and sleeker than the Model T.
While it still used a four cylinder, similar to the Model T, the Model A was more powerful and smooth and was capable of 55 to 65 mph. It came with Triplex shatterproof safety windshield and hydraulic shocks, both a first for Ford and unheard of in the low-priced field.
It was also the first Ford to carry the famous blue oval logo and the first car assembled at the new Rouge manufacturing complex. As for the name, Ford said that the car was so new and different that they would “wipe the slate clean and start all over with Model A.”
Introduced to the public in December 1927, the 1928 Model A was an immediate sensation. The newly installed assembly line for the Model A at the Rouge was not up to full capacity until the middle of 1929, when they were able to produce 9,000 units a day.
