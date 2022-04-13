Andrew Meyer, a graduate of Bellevue High School and the son of Tom and Jennifer Meyer of Bellevue, has been selected to receive the 2022 Promoting Intellectual Engagement in the First Year (PIE) award at the University of Wyoming, where he is finishing his masters degree in English and Technical Writing. This is the second consecutive year Meyer has received the honor.
The PIE award recognizes faculty who inspire students intellectually in first-year courses and is sponsored by several programs within both academic and student affairs: the Ellbogen CTL, Center for Advising and Career Services, Residence Life and Dining, and the LeaRN Programs. Nominees are chosen by freshmen and sophomore students in an on-line survey, and a committee selects recipients based on number of nominations and students’ comments regarding the faculty member’s success in (1) engaging students meaningfully in course material, (2) promoting successful transition to college expectations, and (3) fostering investment in learning.
Meyer was chosen from over two hundred nominations from students with 29 recipients selected. He will be recognized at a reception on April 28 in Wyoming Union Yellowstone Ballroom (room 220a) from 4 to 5 p.m.
After graduation this May, Meyer will be employed at Washington State University.
