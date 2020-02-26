Andrew D. Meyer of Bellevue was named to the University of Wyoming’s President’s Honor Roll for the fall semester of 2019.
The President's Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (A) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Andrew is the son of Tom and Jennifer Meyer of Bellevue and maintained a perfect 4.0 through all four years at the University of Wyoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.