Andrew Meyer, son of Tom and Jennifer Meyer of Bellevue has been selected to receive the 2020-2021 Promoting Intellectual Engagement in the First Year (PIE) award at the University of Wyoming. Meyer is currently a Masters student in Technical Writing and is teaching two sections of an English class, focused on writing (online/in-person), along with working with other departments on curricular alignment with writing. He graduated from Bellevue High School in May of 2016 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and Secondary Education in the Spring of 2020 at UW. He was also recently hired by the University of Wyoming to the Assistant Director of Undergraduate Writing.
The PIE award Meyer received recognizes faculty who inspire students intellectually in first-year courses and is sponsored by several programs within both academic and student affairs: the Ellbogen CTL, Advising, Career and Exploratory Studies, Residence Life and Dining, and the LeaRN Programs.
Nominees are chosen by freshmen and sophomore students in an on-line survey, and a committee selects recipients based on number of nominations and students’ comments regarding the faculty member’s success in (1) engaging students meaningfully in course material, (2) promoting successful transition to college expectations, and (3) fostering investment in learning.
This year, the PIE committee reviewed two hundred individual nominations from students and selected 38 award recipients.
