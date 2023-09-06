After decades of advocating for more and better mental health services for Jackson County residents and all Iowans, Jack Willey continues his work on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services (MHDS) Region governing board.
Willey and Lynn Bopes, Jackson County coordinator of Disability Services, recently presented a report to Jackson County Supervisors from a recent meeting of the governing board of the Eastern Iowa MHDS.
The region had trouble spending enough of their fund balance because of some services which “did not get up and running,” Bopes said at the board’s regular meeting last week.
The region should have had a 20% carryover at the end of Fiscal Year 2023 on June 30, but the current estimate is 56% she said, adding that the state will likely decrease future allocations because of this overage.
The pair talked about a required state service called IRSH.
These are Intensive Residential Service Homes, which provide care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year, to individuals with a severe and persistent mental illness; functional impairments; and possibly multi-occurring conditions. A multi-occurring condition could be a substance abuse issue or intellectual disability, in addition to mental illness.
It is possible that the Eastern Iowa Region could work with another region to provide this service, but it will take time to purchase a home and hire and train staff.
These homes are for people who have already tried living in traditional placements in a community, Bopes said. The cost of operating an IRSH is significantly higher than other placements because of the severity of conditions and the need for more, and highly trained, staff members.
Willey talked about a co-responder who is working with Jackson County law enforcement agencies two days a week. This person meets with people having a mental health crisis and serves as a partner with law enforcement when possible. This person does not wear a uniform and offers a non-threatening, non-judgmental presence.
It would be great to have the position staffed more frequently, Bopes said.
“In the ideal world, if money and workforce concerns were not a factor, you would have it staffed maybe 2/3 of each day or 24 hours on the weekend,” Bopes said.
Law enforcement always has access to the Crisis Line outreach, she added.
The board also approved an extension of its agreement to share an engineer with Clinton County through August 2024.
Jackson County pays 46% of the salary that Clinton County negotiates with Todd Kinney.
For the past year, Jackson and Clinton counties have been working together under a 28E agreement to share the position.
In Iowa, 28E agreements are signed by state or local governments or agencies that are cooperating with each other to provide services which mutually benefit their citizens.
Board Chairman Mike Steines thanked Kinney for his service this past year. Steines said Kinney is a good communicator with the board, his secondary road staff, and the community.
In other business:
• Supervisors approved two underground utility permits for installation of fiber optic cables in Section 18 of Prairie Springs Township and Section 12 of Bellevue Township.
• Kinney reported that the rock retrieval process for this summer will be one month ahead of schedule when it is completed in September and has used slightly more rock than originally planned.
Kinney said when the project began last spring that the first year would include 10 miles, generally the most heavily traveled roads, in each of the 10 road districts.
• Supervisors approved a resolution disbursing $66,196 referred to as “Federal Flood Control Revenue Collected From Leased Property Along the Mississippi River.”
Auditor Alisa Smith explained that although the United States Army Corps of Engineers owns property along the Mississippi, some of it is leased to private individuals.
Because the land is exempt from property taxes, the federal government sends money each year to the county as reimbursement for services provided. Smith referred to the money as a “payment in lieu of taxes.”
The money was divided between the Bellevue and Easton Valley School Districts; Jackson County Secondary Roads; and the Bellevue, Sabula, and Miles fire departments.
Smith also informed the board that as of Aug. 21, 20 of the 21 property owners included in the 308th Street Secondary Road Assessment District have responded with complete or partial payments for their share of the pavement assessment.
Setting up the district will allow the property owners to pay for a share of the cost of paving .29 miles of 308th Street west of Highway 52, Smith said. Property owners were given the option of a one-time payment of $7,001.29 or payments over 10 years at 6% interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.