The funeral for 20 year-old Hannah Ruggeberg was held last Wednesday, but the tears and grief will continue for a long time to come.
For the Ruggeberg family, her memory will remain forever.
The young Bellevue woman, who was pregnant with a new child, Kashton, was tragically killed in a head-on collision near Key West, just south of Dubuque on November 9.
“We not only lost one life, but two,” said Hannah’s mother Jessica Ruggeberg, who had been looking forward to becoming a new grandparent. “She had her room at home all set up for the newborn and we were planning a baby shower too.”
The family described Hannah as a strong individual, who was doing well for a young woman. She had a good job as a customer service agent, she had her own car and was ready to establish her new life and family after moving back to Bellevue from Illinois just three months ago.
“She was definitely her own person,” said Jessica. “She didn’t care what other people thought. She did her own thing. She did what she wanted to do.”
The family said that Hannah enjoyed listening to music, she was proud of her tattoos, piercings, and she also enjoyed spending time on the river. They added that she was always happy and able to brighten up the room.
“She loved watching the Green Bay Packers play. She got that from her grandfather John,” said Jill Ruggeberg, Hannah’s grandmother. “They were close.”
At her funeral, her pallbearers wore Green Bay Packer apparel.
During Hannah’s wake, about 400 people from the community visited the family and offered condolences, while dozens and dozens of friends and neighbors visited the Ruggeberg home over the past few weeks in a show of support.
“People came with food, flowers and hugs,” said Jill. “The people of Bellevue have been so supportive and caring – and we thank them. The support has been unbelievable.”
Hannah was born October 22, 1999 in Finley Hospital in Dubuque, the daughter of Jessica Ruggeberg and Orlando Guzman. Her grandparents, John and Jill Ruggeberg have lived in Bellevue for decades. Mother Jessica lives just a few blocks away.
“The holidays will be hard,” said Jessica. “Really hard.”
A ‘Go Fund Me’ page has been set up for the Ruggeberg family to help defray the costs associated with the funeral and other needs.
