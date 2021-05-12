A rural Bellevue resident, Milton Obermann recently came across his late mother’s collection of Bellevue Heritage Days buttons. With the Independence Day festivities to return this year, he thought it would be appropriate to share with others.
“Our family has a farm in between Andrew and Bellevue. As you can understand, summer is a very busy time for all farmers. However, my parents always made sure to make time to take us to the Bellevue Fourth of July parade,” said Obermann. “Our Mother Roberta Ann Obermann always made sure we bought a button and it became part of her special collection.”
Above is a photo of the Obermann family’s button collection that goes back all the way to 1978.
At left is Roberta Ann Obermann (left side in the black dress and red belt) is pictured with her daughter Mary Johnson and her granddaughter Claire.
With Heritage Days coming in just less than two months, new buttons featuring the Bellevue Fire Department’s 150th Anniversary will soon be for sale across the community.
