The Miles Legion Post 677 is holding three Memorial Day services in three local cemeteries on Monday, May 30. The first service will be at 9 a.m. in Miles, 10 a.m. in Andover, and 11 a.m. at Almont/Smith Cemetery. The service will include a recognition of all veterans, a prayer, salute, and TAPS.
Bellevue, IA
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 69F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
