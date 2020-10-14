Does it slither, creep or flap? Does it make your skin crawl? Join us for a fun program meeting some of Iowa’s “unhuggables.” The free family-friendly program will be between 9 and 12 p.m. on Friday, October 23 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Please call 563-652-3783 or email Jen@jacksonccb.com to reserve your time.