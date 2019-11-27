Rich and Gloria Medinger will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day during mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, followed by a family gathering at the parish center.
Gloria Kueter and Rich Medinger were married on November 27, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellevue.
Rich worked for 38 years with the telephone company, retiring in 1993. Gloria retired from Bellevue Community School lunch program in 1999 after 25 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.