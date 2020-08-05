The family of Vincent Medinger is requesting a card shower in honor of his upcoming 90th birthday Aug. 18. Wishes may be sent to:
Vincent Medinger
8905 Caves Road
Maquoketa, IA 52060
Vincent Benjamin Medinger was born Aug. 18, 1930, in Bellevue, Iowa, to Albert and Mary (Scheckel) Medinger. He was the sixth of eight children.
He was employed at Clinton Engines until he joined the Army in February 1953 where he served stateside until 1955. He then returned to Clinton Engines where he was employed for approximately ten years as a machine setup and line operator.
On Oct. 18, 1958, Vince married Arla Faye Nienkark, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. They were married nearly 49 years until her death in September 2007. Together, they had four children: Steven, who died in 2004, Jeff of Maquoketa, Craig (Christa) of Elmhurst, Illinois, and Michele of Maquoketa.
In 1965, Vince began working for Caterpillar where he served as a tool maker for almost 23 years, retiring in 1988.
Never one to sit around, he decided to take a job at the Maquoketa Country Club as a janitor from 1989-1998, ultimately retiring for good at the age of 70.
Vince is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Lost Nation American Legion.
