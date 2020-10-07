Most Medicare beneficiaries are aware of the importance of Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Many start early and call their local Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) office before Oct. 15, while some wait until Dec. 1.
All await the Medicare open-enrollment period, which is the time during which Medicare beneficiaries are allowed to change their prescription drug plan for the upcoming new year. But be advised, the coronavirus pandemic will affect SHIIP’s ability to assist people with their 2021 needs, according to Gloria Jorgensen, one of Jackson County’s trained SHIIP volunteers.
Open enrollment begins Thursday, Oct. 15, for Medicare prescription drug plans and the Iowa Insurance Division’s SHIIP is available to offer free, unbiased and confidential assistance to Iowans.
Iowans have until Dec. 7 to make changes to their Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. Iowans who miss the open-enrollment deadline most likely must wait a full year before making changes to their plans and will have to pay the premium for their current plan.
Most Medicare beneficiaries know their current prescription drug plan will probably change their premium, their formulary (an official list giving details of prescriptions that may be prescribed), their deductible, and maybe the cost of the drugs they cover. For 15 years, the Jackson County SHIIP office has been open to help Medicare beneficiaries evaluate their prescription drug plan needs for the upcoming year.
According to Jorgensen, the SHIIP officials based in Des Moines suggested that volunteer counselors conduct their counseling over the phone. However, the local counselors may decide whether to see the client in person at the local office inside Jackson County Regional Health Center, 700 W. Grove St., Maquoketa.
If seeing the counselor in person, clients must first schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be allowed into the hospital, Jorgensen said.
Clients will be required to wear facemasks.
No SHIIP client will be allowed at the front door of the hospital. Clients coming to the SHIIP office must enter the hospital through the rehabilitation door off West Quarry Street, must have their temperature taken, and must answer several COVID-19-related health questions.
The pandemic also may reduce the counselors’ ability to meet with the same volume of clients they’ve assisted in the past, Jorgensen noted. She advised people to call for an appointment as soon as possible and not to wait until the end of the open-enrollment period. When the local office books all the appointments it can, clients will be referred to the Des Moines SHIIP office for assistance.
Call the local SHIIP office at Jackson County Regional Health Center at (563) 652-4000 for assistance.
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program offers free, unbiased, confidential assistance to Iowa residents. SHIIP counselors review all plans offered and do not promote any particular plan or company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.