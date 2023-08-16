Kelsey Weinschenk

Medical Associates Clinic is pleased to announce that Kelsey Weinschenk has joined their team as Director of Clinical Services.

Kelsey received her Master of Health Care Administration from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA. She most recently worked as the Director of Infusion Services and Apheresis Service Line at Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, CA, and prior to that she worked as the Patient Care Manager for Radiation Oncology.