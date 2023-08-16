Medical Associates Clinic is pleased to announce that Kelsey Weinschenk has joined their team as Director of Clinical Services.
Kelsey received her Master of Health Care Administration from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA. She most recently worked as the Director of Infusion Services and Apheresis Service Line at Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, CA, and prior to that she worked as the Patient Care Manager for Radiation Oncology.
Kelsey is a Bellevue native, and as a member of Medical Associates Clinic, she provides administrative leadership and management of the Oncology, Infusion Center, Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, Otolaryngology, Urology, Surgery, and In-Office Dispensing Program.
About Medical Associates Clinic
Medical Associates Clinic was established in 1924 and is the oldest multispecialty group practice clinic in Iowa. With over 180 providers serving Dubuque and the Tri-State area, Medical Associates’ mission is to provide superior health care and an excellent patient experience..
With a staff of over 1,000 healthcare professionals and support personnel, Medical Associates has been recognized since 1998 as a “Better Performing Practice” by the Medical Group Management Association. For more information, visit www.mahealthcare.com.
