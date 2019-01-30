Heidi and Archie McNeil will celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
Heidi Waltert and Archie McNeil were married in Heidi’s church in Switzerland on Jan. 30, 1954. Archie had been serving with the U.S. Army in Salzburg, Austria and after his release from active duty he could be married without military red tape.
Upon returning to the United States, they lived on a farm his folks owned and farmed in partnership with them. After three years in 1957 Archie and Heidi built a new home on a farm owned by Archie and are still living there to the present day.
They have three children: Max and Vicky McNeil of Preston; Heidi and Bill Staudenmaier of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Tom and Beth McNeil of Preston. They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Their children hosted a family get together to celebrate the 65th anniversary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.