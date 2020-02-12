Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, will seek re-election to Iowa House District 58, which includes all of Jackson County and most of Jones County, as well as the city of Cascade and Whitewater Township in southern Dubuque County.
This early in the race, he faces Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, who is a dentist and small-business owner.
The candidate filing period for U.S. and state House and Senate offices opens Feb. 24 and closes March 13. Filing for county office is March 2-25.
McKean said he is honored to serve in the Iowa House and proud of his public service record for the state.
“My top priority has always been listening to my constituents in Jones, Jackson, and Dubuque counties to learn what’s important to them,” McKean said, “I enjoy traveling the district and meeting my constituents at community events, forums, and their doorstep.”
McKean said his priorities will remain the same and include rural economic and workforce development, better support for public education, natural resources protection and enhancement, rural medical and mental health care access, supporting Iowa agriculture, campaign reform, and pushing to fix Iowa’s Medicaid privatization debacle.
“Despite the hyper-partisan times we live in today, I’m going to keep working to bring people together to improve our quality of life. I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of the people I represent,” said McKean, who was the longest-serving Republican in the House until he withdrew from the party and registered as a Democrat in 2019.
McKean and his wife, Connie, have been married for 37 years and live on an acreage outside Anamosa. They operated the Shaw House Bed & Breakfast for many years at their home and are active members of the Anamosa First Congregational United Church of Christ. They are the parents of four adult children and have three young granddaughters.
McKean practiced law in the Anamosa area for 35 years before retiring in 2015. He taught graduate courses in planning and zoning law at the University of Iowa for many years and previously served as a Jones County supervisor and state senator.
He currently serves on the Appropriations, Environmental Protection, Local Government, and Natural Resources Committees as well as the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee. He serves on the Governor’s Rural Iowa Empowerment Initiative and the Jackson County Economic Alliance Board.
