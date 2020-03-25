Last weekend, Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, rattled off numerous topics that he thinks beg for attention during the 2020 legislative session.
Little did he know that two days later, the session would be suspended for at least a month.
On the morning of March 14, McKean and Mike Steines, chairman of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, presided over a listening session in Bellevue. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, did not attend.
At the time, McKean thought Iowans were fortunate to evade any reports of “community spread” of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus. A few hours later, however, the state’s first case of “community spread” was announced, and it changed everything.
On Sunday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended that all schools close for at least four weeks. By Monday, the Legislature was following suit.
Before the drama unfolded, McKean ticked off several legislative proposals that he believes would fill areas of need, particularly for his mostly rural district:
• Incentivizing the creation of child-care businesses.
• Increased incentives and status for volunteer firefighters.
• More funding to attract high-speed broadband access in underserved areas.
• More funding for community colleges.
• Adequate, sustainable funding for enhancing natural resources.
• Replacing property taxes with sales-tax revenue as the primary funding source for mental health services.
• Re-working the “bottle bill” that still pays a 1-cent handling fee to retailers 40 years after it first started.
• And prohibiting “dark money” for campaign financing that does not name the sources.
McKean noted that the Legislature already has passed the proposal directed at attracting more child-care providers. The measure provides low-interest loans for people to open a child-care business and incentives for businesses to create one.
“The number of providers has been dropping, and the costs of child care is just astronomical,” he said. “People are spending a lot more on that than just on housing.”
He supports two plans in hopes of reversing a decline in the number of people who are willing to provide fire and rescue services in rural areas. He supports better incentives for volunteer firefighters as well as categorizing emergency management services (EMS) as an “essential service.”
“We need to increase the tax credit that firefighters get; they get a paltry $100 tax credit now,” he said. “The majority party is recommending legislation up to $200. I’d like to see it go up to $500. Also, making EMS an essential service, which it has not been, would open the door to additional state and federal funding.”
McKean and the vast majority of his peers have signaled support for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ $15 million plan to boost incentives for companies that expand high-speed broadband access.
Reynolds’ proposal also would boost its spending to its Iowa’s three public universities by a total of about $15 million, while a $5.2 million increase would go to Iowa’s 15 community colleges.
McKean thinks community colleges are not getting the credit they deserve.
“We have more good jobs than people to take them,” he said. “With the community colleges, they have actual practical programs where you can go for your two-year program, gain the skills you need and emerge with a job that pays good wage, with very little in the way of debt.”
McKean said he remains a big fan of the governor’s proposal for a 1-cent sales-tax increase that would pave the way for more funding for the state’s water-quality and conservation efforts.
“We can have all the jobs in the world, but if we don’t have the amenities that young people want when they decide whether to come or stay in Iowa,” he said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to put our money where our mouth is and really work to improve our natural resources.”
The sales-tax increase also would lead to a “tax swap” that would alter the way mental health services are funded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.