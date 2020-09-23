Representative Andy McKean has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture” by the Iowa Farm Bureau Political Action Committee. McKean is seeking re-election to Iowa House District 58 which includes all of Jackson, and parts of Jones and Dubuque Counties.
“I have enjoyed working with the farm bureaus in Jackson, Jones, and Dubuque Counties and appreciate their confidence in me,” McKean commented. “I will continue to make supporting Rural Iowa and our family farms a priority in my work in the Iowa House.”
“Candidates earn the Friend of Agriculture designation by supporting issues that directly impact Iowa’s agricultural economy,” said Erik Oberbroeckling, Iowa Farm Bureau PAC chair. “With one in every five Iowans employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, it is essential to have strong advocates for agriculture representing Iowa.”
